Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHH. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $1,936,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,743,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

