Cerity Partners LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $162.49 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average of $197.88. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

