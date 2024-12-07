Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,240,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,941,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $47.98.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,545.60. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

