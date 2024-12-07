Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 125.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 61.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $78.73 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $96.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $83,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,404.26. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,145.32. This represents a 45.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

