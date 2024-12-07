Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $83,674.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,202,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,662,013.77. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,087,409.20. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,276. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.