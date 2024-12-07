Cerity Partners LLC Sells 8,970 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Archer Aviation worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94,430 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 919,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $3,727,937.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,739.68. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Diaz purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,667.28. This trade represents a 5.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,069,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.19.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.