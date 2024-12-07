Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 251,788 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 187.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hayward by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the period.

Hayward Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,872.04. This represents a 16.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,927.33. The trade was a 22.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Further Reading

