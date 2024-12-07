Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $403.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

