Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)'s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.34. 2,490,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,602,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Specifically, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

Chewy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Chewy's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

