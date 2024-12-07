CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2024

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CLSK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Read Our Latest Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CLSK stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 4.16. CleanSpark has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $24.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $254,836. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $18,074,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,590,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 620,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 74.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 534,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 364.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 305,316 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.