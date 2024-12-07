CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Macquarie

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Read Our Latest Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

CLSK stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 4.16. CleanSpark has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $24.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $254,836. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $18,074,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,590,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 620,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 74.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 534,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 364.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 305,316 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.