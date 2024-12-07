CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.44. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 12,630,248 shares changing hands.

CLSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 26,272 shares of company stock worth $254,836 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 169,861 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

