Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $77.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.