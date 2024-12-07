Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.6 %

About Coca-Cola HBC

CCHGY stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

