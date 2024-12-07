Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 439.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,072 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 51,212 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,109,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,623,000 after purchasing an additional 178,327 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $765.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.