Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 51.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $68.65 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $188.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,937 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $287,794.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,661.30. The trade was a 40.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

