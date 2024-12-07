Comparing Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) & Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Free Report) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wellness Center USA and Tyra Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellness Center USA N/A N/A N/A Tyra Biosciences N/A -24.56% -23.31%

Volatility & Risk

Wellness Center USA has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tyra Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wellness Center USA and Tyra Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tyra Biosciences has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.08%. Given Tyra Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tyra Biosciences is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wellness Center USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Wellness Center USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wellness Center USA and Tyra Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellness Center USA $660,000.00 0.08 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$69.13 million ($1.61) -9.77

Wellness Center USA has higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences.

Summary

Wellness Center USA beats Tyra Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical business in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. It is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices that include Psoria-Light, which is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, it offers intelligent microparticles, which provide technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and ActiveDuty, a data intelligence service comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology, which include a suite of analytical tools, such as artificial intelligence and social psychology for industries, companies, and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors. The company is also developing TYRA-300 for skeletal conditions, including achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, and other FGFR3-driven genetic syndromes; TYRA-200, a candidate in Phase 1 clinical trial for bile duct and solid tumors; and TYRA-430 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

