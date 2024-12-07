Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $12.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $988.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.89 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

