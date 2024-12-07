Cormark Lifts Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Cormark has a “Hold” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$277.75.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at C$210.58 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$198.61 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$215.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$228.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Group Services

In other Boyd Group Services news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$220.00 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile



Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

