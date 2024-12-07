Cormark Lifts Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.03.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$28.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.84. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.79 and a 52-week high of C$32.75.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$427.96 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

