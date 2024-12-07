Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corning alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,836 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 215.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,483,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 14,556.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 881,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,778,000 after buying an additional 875,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 658.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.