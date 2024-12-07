Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at UBS Group

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,636,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,498,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

