Craig Hallum Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $150.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

Five Below Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $112.73 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,559,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 556.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,649,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

