Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.20% of Crane worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crane by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Crane by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $176.37 on Friday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

