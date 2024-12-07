Critical Analysis: Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) versus OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OptiNose and Anixa Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 3 0 3.00 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 2 1 3.33

OptiNose currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 452.49%. Anixa Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 167.30%. Given OptiNose’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -41.16% N/A -27.42% Anixa Biosciences N/A -54.79% -50.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of OptiNose shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of OptiNose shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptiNose and Anixa Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $70.99 million 1.15 -$35.48 million ($0.28) -1.94 Anixa Biosciences $210,000.00 487.28 -$9.81 million ($0.39) -8.15

Anixa Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptiNose. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptiNose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OptiNose has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptiNose beats Anixa Biosciences on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

