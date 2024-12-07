CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 0.6% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $358.60 and last traded at $361.91. 862,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,984,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.16.

Specifically, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $2,183,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,708,984.44. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 716.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

