Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 83.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,110,000 after buying an additional 5,171,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,212 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth $13,998,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 98.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,252,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

