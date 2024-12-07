Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $5.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DH

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

NASDAQ DH opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,001. This represents a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 759.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.