Desjardins Predicts OTCMKTS:NTIOF Q1 Earnings

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTIOF. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $94.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $68.85 and a 52-week high of $100.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.8081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

