Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at $125,388,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Dillard’s by 49.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dillard’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

DDS stock opened at $444.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.00 and a 1 year high of $476.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $25.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.57%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

