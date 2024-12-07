Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 3,006,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 3,232,312 shares.The stock last traded at $77.08 and had previously closed at $79.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,650,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,587,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

