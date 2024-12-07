Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

