Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$145.00.

Shares of DOL opened at C$142.04 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$89.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$144.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

