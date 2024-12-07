Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$145.00.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$142.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. The company has a market cap of C$40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.41. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$89.93 and a 52 week high of C$152.97.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

