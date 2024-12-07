Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,430 ($18.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.51) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.89) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.53) to GBX 1,170 ($14.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,237 ($15.77).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,540.54, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 959 ($12.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,279 ($16.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,155.68.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts purchased 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($14.35) per share, with a total value of £94,302.50 ($120,222.46). Also, insider Luisa Wright bought 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.52) per share, for a total transaction of £27,928.28 ($35,604.64). 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

