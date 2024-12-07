E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

E.On Trading Down 0.2 %

About E.On

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. E.On has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

