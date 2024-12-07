Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $131.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.17.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.98. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $574,908,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after acquiring an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

