Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Up 0.8% After Dividend Announcement

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $43.98. 556,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,850,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,205,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,331,000 after buying an additional 827,540 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,655,000 after acquiring an additional 644,526 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enbridge by 12.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,758 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.