Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £34,939,148.92 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.28), for a total transaction of £34,939,148.92 ($44,542,515.20).

Get Entain alerts:

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ricky Sandler sold 232,844 shares of Entain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 766 ($9.77), for a total transaction of £1,783,585.04 ($2,273,820.81).

On Thursday, September 12th, Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of Entain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.01), for a total value of £2,612,152.90 ($3,330,128.63).

Entain Stock Down 0.1 %

ENT opened at GBX 813.20 ($10.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,282.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 752.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 689.82. Entain Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 498.50 ($6.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,034 ($13.18).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENT has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,030 ($13.13) to GBX 1,010 ($12.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,077.25 ($13.73).

View Our Latest Report on Entain

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.