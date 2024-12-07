EQB (TSE:EQB) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Cormark

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$131.00. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2025 earnings at $12.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$109.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQB

EQB Stock Down 2.2 %

About EQB

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$102.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.44. EQB has a 12-month low of C$77.96 and a 12-month high of C$113.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.