Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PEG Q4 Earnings

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

NYSE PEG opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,744,000 after buying an additional 49,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after acquiring an additional 877,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,951,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,954,000 after purchasing an additional 663,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,637,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,194,000 after buying an additional 147,903 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock worth $2,356,562. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

