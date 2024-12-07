Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RY Q1 Earnings

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Shares of RY opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after buying an additional 2,901,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702,585 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,833,000 after purchasing an additional 124,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,127,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,274,000 after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,504,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 190,341 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

