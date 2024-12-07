Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $80.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Esquire Financial traded as high as $80.15 and last traded at $79.69, with a volume of 8440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.90.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,878.77. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $647.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

