Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Excelerate Energy traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 25819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,491 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.