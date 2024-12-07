Financial Comparison: CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) versus The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Glimpse Group and CMTSU Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 0.00

The Glimpse Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.65, indicating a potential upside of 262.17%. Given The Glimpse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -89.57% -55.72% -39.72% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares The Glimpse Group and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and CMTSU Liquidation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $8.80 million 1.51 -$6.39 million ($0.43) -1.70 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CMTSU Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats CMTSU Liquidation on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client’s business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

