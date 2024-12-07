Financial Contrast: Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stryker and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 0 3 17 0 2.85 Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Stryker presently has a consensus price target of $398.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 267.45%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Stryker.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $20.50 billion 7.16 $3.17 billion $9.33 41.26 Neuronetics $71.35 million 0.54 -$30.19 million ($1.23) -1.03

This table compares Stryker and Neuronetics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 16.34% 23.07% 11.04% Neuronetics -50.09% -141.24% -32.77%

Volatility & Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Stryker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stryker beats Neuronetics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical and thoracolumbar systems that include fixation, minimally invasive and interbody systems used in spinal injury, complex spine and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment, and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, clinical communication and workflow solutions, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties, as well as patient and caregiver safety technologies. This segment also provides neurosurgical, neurovascular and craniomaxillofacial implant products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular procedures; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Portage, Michigan.

About Neuronetics

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.