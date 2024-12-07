Financial Review: Autonomix Medical (AMIX) & Its Competitors

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) is one of 237 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Autonomix Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autonomix Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A -$15.43 million -0.25 Autonomix Medical Competitors $1.01 billion $10.28 million -7.37

Analyst Ratings

Autonomix Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical. Autonomix Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Autonomix Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autonomix Medical Competitors 1930 4929 9170 271 2.48

Autonomix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 608.86%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.02%. Given Autonomix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Autonomix Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A -542.11% -236.92% Autonomix Medical Competitors -574.36% -156.80% -27.37%

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

