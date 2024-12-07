Financial Review: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) & Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 55.97% 5.71% 3.34% Chatham Lodging Trust -0.99% -0.39% -0.24%

Dividends

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out -121.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $550.94 million 5.94 $101.24 million $3.58 14.56 Chatham Lodging Trust $311.11 million 1.51 $2.64 million ($0.23) -41.72

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Chatham Lodging Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

