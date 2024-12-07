Financial Survey: Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) vs. Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN)

Volatility and Risk

Cenntro has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -109.17% -37.17% -23.58% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $37.05 million 1.01 -$54.20 million N/A N/A Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16

This table compares Cenntro and Stellantis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro.

Summary

Stellantis beats Cenntro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

