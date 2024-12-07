Fmr LLC Buys 128,981 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,981 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.16% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $65,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 711,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 144,978 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $96,368.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,560. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,092.80. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,490 shares of company stock valued at $233,837. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $496.80 million, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.26. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

