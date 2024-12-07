Fmr LLC Buys 344,355 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,355 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $69,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $12.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.3244 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

